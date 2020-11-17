Elizabeth “Ann” Smith passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Fort Worth. She was born May 3, 1930 in Liberty Hill to Marthyle (Bridwell) and George Frank Ford.
She attended Liberty Hill High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Southwest Texas State Teacher’s College. After graduating from college, Ann moved to Port Lavaca to teach, where she met and married a young dentist, Joseph Smith. They went on to raise their family.
Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she served on the church council. She was a member of the Junior Service League, Garden Club and chairman of the Calhoun County Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. She was an avid Bridge player. She enjoyed her many friends and was adored by all. In 2017, Ann moved to Fort Worth to be closer to family.
Survivors include her son, Anthony Ford Smith, MD and wife, Erin, of Fredricksburg; daughters, Joni Baker and husband, Burton, of Cleburne and D’Ann Klabenes and husband, Kyle, of Keller; grandchildren: Kristen (Mike) Nelson, Kathryn (Mitchell) Sharrock, Meredith (Aaron) Brunson, Brooke (Tyler) Eide, Kendall Klabenes, and Taylor Klabenes; seven great-grandchildren; and several other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband, Joseph Henry Smith, DDS.
Ann will always be remembered for her laughter, love of animals, and mostly her selfless love for her children and grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca, Texas.
