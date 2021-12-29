Elizabeth Highberg, 82, of Garland, passed away Nov. 26, 2021. She was born Aug. 26, 1939 in Blue Ridge to Luther and Lois Lambden.
She married Charles Highberg March 18, 1961 in Point Comfort. Elizabeth enjoyed going to class reunions and visiting with her classmates. She is most remembered for loving to make people smile and laugh no matter where she was. She loved spending time with her girls and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Highberg, and her parents Luther and Lois Lambden.
She is survived by her daughters, Robin Highberg-Corbin and Tracey Highberg; brothers, Vaughn Roy Lambden (wife, Pam) and Lynn Doyle Lambden (wife, Mary Pat); four granddogs: Codie, Jenny, Snickers and Gus.
She was buried Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Houston National Cemetery with her husband.
