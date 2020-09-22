Elizabeth Panus Brosch passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. She was 94 years old. She was born Nov. 8, 1925 in Shiner. She was the daughter of Frank Joseph and Emilie (Hanzlik) Panus.
Elizabeth was raised in Shiner and spent her younger days working with the family on their farm. She married Joseph Brosch Nov. 5, 1946 at St Cyril and Methodius Church in Shiner at 8 a.m. in the morning, followed by a full day and evening of celebrating. Elizabeth always enjoyed a good time.
She and her husband lived in the Shiner and Gonzales area for years and then moved to Port Lavaca for more than 25 years. Retirement came and it was finally time to live full time in Jeddo. She loved to play games and was always ready to go, it didn't matter where, she just loved to go and be around people. She made many friends throughout her life and loved to tell her stories with all who would share a moment. Her laugh was contagious and she believed in living life to the fullest, which she did.
Elizabeth was a member of the Saturn Friendship Club and served as president for several years. She was also a member of the Cistern Cilly Cisters and she enjoyed their monthly outings. While living in Port Lavaca she was a member of the VFW Auxillary and the Altar Society at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca.
They had three children, Kenneth Brosch, of Bellaire, Darrell Brosch (Karen), of Rosanky and Pam Weathersby (Dell), of Port Lavaca; three grandchildren, Carson Weathersby (Kelly), of Victoria, Breanna Carey (Joey), of Port Lavaca, and Patrick Brosch (Chelsea), of Bellaire; five great-grandchildren: Reagan, Landon and Parker Weathersby, and Claire and Nolan Carey. She is also survived by one sister, Edith Hirsch, of Shiner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; Joseph Brosch; two brothers, Frankie Panus, and Joe Panus; two sisters, Mildred Chilek and Georgia Wenske.
A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Smith Funeral Home in Flatonia. A Rosary was held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Cistern, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. with Fr. Eddie Winkler officiating. Burial was in the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Cistern.
Pallbearers were Clarence Ray Wenske, Michael Chilek, Gary Chilek, Mark Panus, Paul Panus and Larry Krenek.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.smithfuneralhomeflatonia.com
Smith Funeral Home - 128 E. 5th Street Flatonia, Texas 78941 Phone #-361-865-3311
