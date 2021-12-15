Elrose “Rose” Klein, 84, of Port Lavaca, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 in Austin. She was born Dec. 7, 1937 in Moulton to the late William Otto and Mary Katherine Konarik Pelech.
Rose worked as an accounting clerk for NAPA and retired after forty-one years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo, dominoes, bowling and dancing.
Rose is survived by her children, Kathie Klein, Sandra K. (John D.) Dodd, David (April) Klein and Christine Klein; twin sister, Rosenell Pelech; grandchildren: Jessica Petrucz, Anthony Klein, Michele Thielepape, Mark Klein, Sarah Dodd, Katherine Dodd and Elizabeth Dodd, all of whom will cherish her memory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence P. Klein, and brothers, Elo Pelech and Leroy Pelech.
Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, immediately followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Ruppert Cemetery in Cheapside.
Honoring her by serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Klein, Mark Klein, Michael Pelech, Joseph Pelech, Bobby Petrucz, and Foy Varner,
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692, www.heart.org, or Ruppert Cemetery Association.
Fond memories and words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
