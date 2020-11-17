Elsie Joan Fishwick Clegg, 100, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 30, 1920 in St. Kilde, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ernest “Bob” Fishwick.
Joan was an accomplished equestrian. She competed all over Australia as a young woman. At the age of 22, she was the Manager of Dava Lodge Resort. A young marine was on leave after fighting at Guadalcanal. He met Joan at the lodge and did not give up until she said “yes” to marrying him. She was married to John H. Clegg, Jr. Sept. 11, 1943 in Melbourne, Australia.
John had to return to service after their marriage. Joan was able to secure passage on a returning troop ship. After her arrival in America, she secured a flight to San Antonio where she was met by John’s brother, Frank Clegg. Frank took her to Victoria where she lived with John’s family on Vine Street until his return.
John and Joan moved to Port Lavaca in 1951. John joined his brother (Roselle) in Clegg Shrimp Co. Mrs. Clegg lived at her home on Tommy Drive until her death. She celebrated her 100th birthday Sept. 30, 2020. Mrs. Clegg never relinquished her Australian Citizenship. She displayed love and devotion to all her Family and she will be missed by all.
Survivors include her daughter, Lillian (Richard) Ellison, of Kerrville; son, John H. (Judy) Clegg III, of Victoria; four grandchildren: Leisha (Guy) Clegg Dioguardi, Natalie (Travis) McLarty, John Bradley “J.B.” (Chana) Clegg, Katyrn (Dan) Ellison Mollicone; 11 great-grandchildren: Devon Dioguardi, Merryn Dioguardi Broll (Cullen), Coy McLarty, Cason Dioguardi, Saige McLarty, Hagan McLarty, Logan McLarty, Corryn Dioguardi, Addison Clegg, Teralee Barnett and Caleb Barnett; and one great, great-grandchild, Bexley Broll
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clegg was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Clegg Jr. and her sister, Phyllis Pike.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with a graveside service at noon at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers are Justin Karl and Willie Copas.
The Clegg Family would like to express appreciation to all the many caregivers and Drs. of Mrs. Clegg.
