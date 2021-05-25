Emmaline Kanahele Garcia, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away May 18, 2021. She was born June 1,1939 in Puuwai Nii’hau to paternal-maternal parents Joseph and Lahapa Kahale Kanahele. Hanai parents Howard and Mabel Kaleoharo.
Emmaline married Alfred R. Garcia March 23, 1958 on the island of Kauai while he served in the U.S. Army. Shortly after they moved to Texas and eventually settled in Port Lavaca and raised six children. She had numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew her loved and cherished her.
She is survived by sons, David and Amanda Garcia, of Bay City, Rusty and Gloria Garcia, of Port Lavaca, Patrick and Chris Garcia, of Newnan, Georgia; daughters; Susan and Paul Pustka, of Shiner, Nadine and Felix Rodriguez, of Port Lavaca, and Doreen and Alfred Quintanilla, of Port Lavaca; 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and five great- great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Howell Kaleohano, Isaac Kanahele, Henry Kanehele, Iubile Kanahele, Joseph Kanahele and Ancy Kanahele; sisters: Virginia Nizo, Besse Kanahele, Helena Kanahele, Jennie Kaohelaulii, Anelina Beniamina, Violet Shintani and Eunice Kanahele; and grandson, Addon Joe Garza.
Visitation was from 4-8 p.m. Services were held Monday, May 24, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.
