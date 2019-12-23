Esmeralda Vasquez Stringo “Boogie”, 73, of Port O’Connor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Dec. 16, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1946 in Victoria, to Benito Vasquez “Big Daddy” and Matilda Ragusin Vasquez.
She loved sewing, cooking and taking care of children. She was loved by all who knew her and her love for her family and friends was immeasurable.
She is survived by her children: Joseph Anthony Russo (Peggy), Leslie Michael Stringo (Lisa), Paula Stringo Loya (Rudy), Marc Alan Stringo (Brandy) and Adrian Stringo Suarez (Jorge); siblings: Josephine Prendergast, Pearl Romero, Rose Mary Stringo and David Vasquez; grandchildren: Jensica, Keelin, Madison, Alexa, Nina, Rudy Isaac, Kevin Jr., Kathryn, Arrieana, Miranda, Mackenzie, Brenna, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren: Drayvin, Sean, Landin, Emma, Elyse, Marshall, Dakota, Corbin, Jacob and Vincent.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kevin Patrick Stringo; and brother, Ben Vasquez.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Port O’Connor. Burial will follow at Port O’Connor Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joseph Anthony Russo, Leslie Michael Stringo, Marc Alan Stringo, Jorge Suarez, Rudy Loya, Rudy Isaac Loya, Kevin Patrick Stringo Jr., Jason Stringo, Jeremy Helms and Joseph Helms.
Memorial donations may be made to The Harbor, 215 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca, TX 77979 or the Families and Friends of Violent Crimes for the Tree of Angels ceremony, PO Box 1090, Port Lavaca, TX 77979.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
