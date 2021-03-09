Eugene Calvin Bonnet, lovingly known to most as Gene, 91, of Port Lavaca, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, March 4, surrounded by his family.
Gene, a native Texan, was born June 2, 1929 in Liberty Hill to the late Ezekiel Joseph and Camilla Isabelle Whitt Bonnet. He was the oldest of 11 children and learned early on in life the importance of family and a strong faith. After high school, Gene joined the United States Army and served his country honorably during the Korean War. Gene married the mother of his children, Ellen Lucille Cole in August of 1950. Upon returning home from the service, Gene went to work for Union Carbide and later for Brown and Root Construction as a project manager. He traveled all over the United States with Brown and Root projects from 1969 until his retirement in 1989.
Gene married Evelyne Key Blevins in September of 1969. He was a longtime faithful member of Seadrift Assembly of God Church. His faith and attending church brought him peace in his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and Rving with Evelyne and spending time with family was always important to him.
Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving children, Deborah Riley and her husband, John and Rev. Dennis Bonnet and his wife, Lisa; step-children, Pam Hammons and her husband, Floyd and Roger Blevins and his wife, Marilyn; sisters, Doris Sullivan and Lois Tucker; brothers: Douglas Bonnet, David Bonnet, Morris Bonnet, Troy Bonnet and Roger Bonnet; seven grandchildren and spouses: Rev. Paul Riley and wife, Kim, Bryan Batchman and wife, Hope, Michelle Bonnet Cross and husband, Brian, Lana Bonnet Wente and husband, Brett, Chad Hammons and wife, Diane, Ginger Fink and husband, Chad, April Simpson and husband, Ibiatha, Brandon Blevins and wife, Kelly, and Dr. Kristin Urban and husband, Kwinton; 29 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and numerous loving family members and church friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 45 years, Evelyne Blevins Bonnet; his oldest son, Michael Eugene Bonnet; brothers, Glen Bonnet, LeRoy Bonnet and Meredith Rey Bonnet; the mother of his children, Ellen Bonnet Wallace; and grandchildren, Lalania Riley Hall and Mindy Lyn Bonnet.
Family and friends gathered for visitation at 10 a.m. for visitation, Tuesday, March 9, at Grace Funeral Home, located at 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. Paul Riley officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers were: Bryan Batchman, Chad Hammons, Brandon Blevins, Kwinton Urban and Brett Wente. Honorary pallbearer was Rev. Paul Riley.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
