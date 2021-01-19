Felix A. Mudd, 89, of Port Lavaca, gained his final wings Dec. 24, 2020, with his family beside him. He was born Jan. 1, 1931 in Irving to Lonnie and Lula Mae Mudd.
He retired from the U.S. Army after 26 years of service as a pilot.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice Fay Mudd; three daughters, Phyllis Parks, of Corsicana, Rhonda Symonds, of LaVernia, and Felecia Symonds, of Red Rock; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lonetta Lindberg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter.
“Pawpaw may you fly high and play your music loud until we see you again, we love you always”
A memorial and celebration of life will be held from 2:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Hatch Bend Country Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.