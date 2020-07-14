Frances Kay Olivarez, 63, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born April 26, 1957 in Littlefield to the late William Roy Charles Rothenbach and Frankie Dora Fleming.
During her life, Frances served her country in the United States Army. During her military career, she was stationed at Fort McClellan in Alabama and Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. She was awarded Woman of the Year in 1999 from the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce, and awarded Woman of the year from the American business Women’s Association, two awards for which she was very proud. Frances was also an assistant for Judge Hartzog and Judge Pfeil, and was the Director for Blue and Brown Santa. She was retired from Calhoun County Community Ministries, where she worked in Business Administration.
Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department, and a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband; John Wayne Olivarez, son; Jason (Laura) Olivarez, daughters; Jennifer (Eric) Teehan, Jamie (Emzey) Wisegerber, and Michealle Remmers. Frances also leaves behind her sister; Zora Ann Kitchens, grandchildren: Ethan, Julia, Reagan, Darcy, Kaitlyn, Evelyn, Ella, Lively, Drew, Tyler and Cooper; and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Claire, all of whom will cherish her memory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dora Cook; and brothers, Robert Kitchens, Larry Kitchens, James Kitchens and Charles Rothenbach.
Frances has lain in state at Richardson Colonial Funeral Home from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca. Interment followed at Six Mile Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jason Olivarez, Rick Olivarez, Ethan Teehan, Drew Johnson, Larry Kitchens, Daylen Williams, Emzey Wisegerber, Shawn Siegel and Charles (Chuck) Rothenbach. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Teehan, Louis Olivarez, members of the Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
