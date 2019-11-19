Frank Joseph Hilscher, 78, of Colorado and longtime resident Port Lavaca and Bloomington, went to be with the Lord Friday, Oct 4, 2019. He was born Aug. 30, 1941 in Victoria to Hilda and Charles Hilscher, of Bloomington.
Frank graduated in 1959 as a Bobcat from Bloomington High School. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 22 in November of 1963 as a lineman in the 169th Signal Company at Fort Polk, Louisiana. After that, he went to work as Party Chief for Petty Rae Seismograph, traveling the world. When in Venezuela he was given an award by the Government of Venezuela for saving a life. He worked in Newfoundland, Canada where he met and married Marian Hilscher, mother of his four children. He moved to Port Lavaca in 1970 where he was employed by GTE. Frank and Marian became owners of R & R Printing. He later became a certified electrician where he was a supervisor for Brown & Root and later moved to Colorado with Zachery as supervisor. He also worked for Kenny Electric Co. as project manager. He was a member of Port Lavaca Lions and Chamber of Commerce.
Frank was the heart of his family and will be remembered for his love for his family, his silly fun heart, the bay fishing, shrimping, oystering, hunting rabbit, deer, elk and frogs and mostly for the love and memories he has left for his family and friends. He loved the Colorado Mountains.
He is survived by sister, Patty Souriell, of Magnolia; mother of his children, Marian Hilscher; son, Earl Hilscher; daughter, Cindy Benoit (Royce), all of Port Lavaca; daughter, Kelli Hynes (Edmund), of Point Comfort; and companion, Barbara McCoy of Colorado. Known as Poppy to his grandchildren, he is also survived by: Ore Caskey, Natasha Lloyd, Alysha St. Clair, Dylan Caskey, Keisha Cady, Brianna Passmore, Dalton Ruddick and Bryce Hilscher; 16 great-grandchildren, two great, great-grandchildren and many more grandchildren from extended families; and nephews, Michael and Patrick Souriell.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Ransonette and husband, Bob Ransonette; brother-in-law, Michael Souriell; daughter, Sherri Caskey; and great- granddaughter, Berkley Passmore.
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Our Lady of Gulf Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.