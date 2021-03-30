Gabriel De La Rosa II, 89, of Port Lavaca, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones March 27, 2021. He was born May 21, 1931 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon Mexico to the late Gabriel De La Rosa Sr. and Senaida Morales, De La Rosa.
Gabriel was a welder by trade and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. He will be best remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, painting, and spending time with his family.
Gabriel was preceded in death by his mother; father; wife, Feliciana (Chanita) De La Rosa; baby daughter, Irma De La Rosa; grandchildren, Jason De La Rosa and Forrest Venecia; as well as great-grandchild Madilynn Rose Venecia.
He is survived by his six children; Gabriel De La Rosa III (Josie), Blanca Munoz (Roy), Gustavo “Gus” De La Rosa (Martha), Imelda Munoz (John Pena), Irene Venecia and Irma Leal (Oscar), 13 grandchildren: Gabriel “Gabe” De La Rosa IV (Monica), Eric Munoz (Summer), Sandra Reyes (Mark), Roxette De La Rosa, Gustavo “Gusy” De La Rosa Jr., Daniel De La Rosa, Aaron Martinez, Valerie Torres, Irene Baldera (Anthony), Hector Lee Venecia II (Katlynn), Amy Venecia, Teresa Cantu (Rene), Oscar “OJ” Leal (Diana). Gabriel is also shared by the love of his 22 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. 361-552-2300.
