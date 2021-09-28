Gary Alan Klamm, 46, of San Antonio, passed away Sept. 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness due to chronic heart disease and acute kidney failure. He was born Sept. 16, 1975 in Tucson, Ariz.
Gary and his parents became residents of Port O’Connor in 1985. Gary moved to San Antonio in 1994. He loved to come to Port O’Connor on the weekend to spend time with his little brother and sister and her family. Gary had the love for music, art and loved helping family and friends. Gary was always there for his lifelong friend, David A. Cleveland. They both took great care of one another in times of need.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Allan Klamm and Theresa Marie Klamm; grandparents, Benjamin Franklin Klamm, Letty Jean Cunningham and Samuel Yosua.
Gary is survived by his older sister, April (Juan) Loya, in Arizona; younger sister Kimberley (Tim) Gonzales; younger brother Samuel Klamm, of Port O’Connor; sons, Gage Stringo and George Hinsey; niece, Abygail Gonzales; granddaughter, Amaya Stringo; grandmother, Ruth Jones, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; and best friend, David A. Cleveland. His extended family, Michael Donovan Cleveland and many aunts, uncles also survive Gary.
A visitation for Gary is from 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sunset Funeral Home, located at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218.
Following the visitation will be a committal service at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com for the Klamm family.
