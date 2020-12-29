Gary Yates Canion entered into rest Monday, Dec. 14, at his home in Western Australia. The son of Leslie and Mae Jean Canion, he was born Aug. 10, 1937 in Seadrift.
Gary was a sixth-generation resident of Harris County, descended from pioneers who had come to Texas in 1843.
Before his retirement, Gary worked as a legal assistant and in business. Earlier, 1959 - 1979 he had served as a minister in the Episcopal Church, including three years in Australia. About his own life, Gary had thought it had been an incomparably rare experience as most of his days seemed to him like the bright side of Providence. Gary trusted his identity was bound for a better place than this world. He had faith that, one day, paradise will be restored through the love of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his children: Patrick, Margaret, Martha and Andrew; and his sister, Charlotte Sontag.
Gary will be laid to rest Jan. 5, 2021 in Perth, Australia.
Messages may be sent to patrickcanion@gmail.com.
