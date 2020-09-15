Georgia Jedlicka passed peacefully at home leaving this world to be with the Lord Sept. 7, 2020. She was born July 26, 1930 in East Bernard and was married to her loving husband, Henry Jedlicka for many happy years.
Georgia is survived by; sons, Vencil (Ruth) Jedlicka of Port Lavaca, Charles (Lanie) Jedlicka of Cypress; daughters, Dianne Anderson, of Port Lavaca, Joyce (Walter) Gray, of Victoria, Christine Jedlicka, of Port Lavaca, and Gail (Scott) Grantland, of Port Lavaca; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Edward Sulak and Augusta (Sklar) Sulak; and husband, Henry Jedlicka.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A Rosary was recited at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, followed by a funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Interment followed at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
