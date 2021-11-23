Gerald Guy Pentecost, 60, of Port Lavaca, lovingly known to most as "Jerry Guy" went to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, November 20th, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Friday, November 26th, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Street in Port Lavaca from 4:00PM to 5:30PM with a prayer service at 5:30PM. Saturday, November 27th, family and friends will gather at Little River Baptist Church in Jones Prairie, Texas at 3:00PM for a funeral service to celebrate Jerry Guy's life. Burial will follow. Honoring Jerry Guy pallbearers will be Joshua Hnatek, Caleb Hnatek, Samuel Hnatek, Joe Hnatek, Brian Smith, Colin Brown, and Bailey Harabis.
Jerry Guy is survived by his father, Dr. Jerry Pentecost; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dr. Joe and Lynn Hnatek of Brenham and Cheryl and Brian Smith of Temple; nieces and nephews, Sarah Brown and husband, Colin, Joshua Hnatek, 1st Lt. Caleb Hnatek, Samuel Hnatek, Chye Harabis and husband, Bailey, and Kelyn Smith; great nephews, Simeon and Elliot Brown; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
