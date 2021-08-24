Geronimo O. Trevino, 71, of Palacios, entered the gates of heaven Aug. 20, 2021. Geronimo was born Aug. 18, 1950 to Jeronimo and Juanita Trevino.
Geronimo was an avid speaker for Jesus, a kind and loving family man, a hard-working provider and loved to fish. He will forever remain a wonderful steadfast loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Justina Villarreal Trevino; his daughters, Ceferina Salazar (Thomas Salazar III) and Candace Alaniz (Louis C. Alaniz), both of Port Lavaca; sisters, Josie De La Rosa, Margie Rios, Mary Hernandez, Carmen Pena, Rosie Chavana and Vickie Schmidt; and brother, Joe Trevino. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Geronimo was preceded in death by his father, Jeronimo Trevino, and brother, John Trevino.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Parkway Church, located at 2400 Hwy 35 South in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers are Zachary Salazar, Thomas J. Salazar, Azlyn Salazar, Jerimiah Garcia, Michael Chavana and Keith Schmidt.
Honorary Pallbearers are Thomas Salazar III, Louis C. Alaniz Jr., Justyn Salazar, Joe Trevino and Louis C. Alaniz III.
