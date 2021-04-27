Gertrudes “Tula” Hernandez went to be with the Lord April 20, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born Dec. 20, 1932 in Mission to the late Manuel and Leonor Fuentes.
Tula was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family and always put others before herself. She enjoyed her flowers, plants and her pets. Tula was a loving, caring mother not only to her own children, but to so many others. She never met a stranger.
As a woman of great strength and wisdom because of her relationship with the Lord, she always put God first. She was a true warrior and champion that lived humbly and had a heart for everyone that God brought into her life to love and care for.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ascencion “Chon” Hernandez; children: Lee (Sam) Oglesby, Rose (Felipe) Garcia, Oscar (Mary) Hernandez, Richard (Annie) Hernandez, Sally (Danny) Cavazos, Rebeca (Roy) Grims and Joe (Andrea) Hernandez, Jon Ray (Brenda) Hernandez, Marissa Hernandez and Stacee (Francisco) Carrizales; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and siblings: Manuel Fuentes, Maria Bermea, Guadalupe Fuentes, Arturo Fuentes and Eduardo Fuentes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Monica Ann Hernandez; brothers, Jose Lucio Fuentes, Jose Fuentes and Juan Fuentes; and sister Anastacia Ledesma.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca. Funeral services were at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Grace Funeral Chapel with interment at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Honoring her as pallbearers were: Javier Ornelas, Oscar Hernandez Jr., Daniel Cavazos, Austin Cavazos, Derrick Grims and Jon Ray Hernandez.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
