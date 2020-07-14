Gilbert Perez, beloved husband, father, brother and grandpa was called home to his heavenly father July 6, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born Dec. 9, 1934 in Victoria County to Santiago and Manuela Perez.
Gilbert graduated from Calhoun High School, Home of the Fighting Sandcrabs, in 1955. He entered the United States Army and was involved in missile and rocket testing while stationed at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. He earned an associates degree from Victoria College, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston. He also studied at the University of Santa Clara and San Jose State. His career included positions at Southwestern Industrial Electronics, Halliburton, Lockheed Aircraft Corporation.
Gilbert retired in 2000 from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration at the Johnson Space Center as a technical manager, aerospace technology. He was also the owner of Module 1 Designs and Gabby’s Hall. Gilbert was a member of Lions International, League of United American Citizens, Mexican American Engineers and Scientists, St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, and was a board member of the Lighthouse of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Manuel Perez and Jimmy Perez; and sisters, Lorenza Saenz and Lupita Calzada.
Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife, Elida Perez; son, John Eugene (Marcelina) Perez; granddaughters, Gabrielle (Marco) and Emilia; and great-grandsons, Josiah, Alejandro and Gabriel. Also surviving are his siblings, Angel Gutierrez and Henry Perez.Gilbert who will live on in our many happy memories and stories like living in California, abandoning his brothers-in-laws in dark water with a shark, always having ice cream in the freezer for Emilia, the ongoing A/C battle with Eugene, taking Gabby on unofficial tours of NASA, him almost driving the lawnmower through the shed, him having a conversation with a toy talking bear, the rooster crowing outside the house at six in the morning, dogs under the house or under the bed, barbecuing chicken while going down a Houston freeway, the building of a not so straight dock, Marco almost being electrocuted by Gilbert more than once, and the pride he had in his grandsons and the great things they will accomplish.
He will be missed but not forgotten. He will be laid to rest with full military honors at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, St. Luke’s the Evangelist Catholic Church Building Fund (11011 Hall Road, Houston, TX 77089), or Star of Hope Mission Houston, Texas.
