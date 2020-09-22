On Sept. 20, 2020, Gilberto C. Peña peacefully went to his eternal rest at the age of 100 years and six months. He was surrounded by family.
Gilberto was raised in Robstown. He spent his adult life as an incredible father and husband in Port Lavaca and Austin. He enjoyed his final days in Tomball. He was born March 11, 1920 to Santiago Ysidro and Concepción Peña in Dewitt County. He served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. He was a recipient of several medals, including the World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Knights of Columbus. He was employed by Alcoa for more than 30 years.
He is survived by Anita, his loving wife of more than 67 years; two sons, Gilberto Peña Jr., of Santa Clara, California, Emilio Peña, of Tomball; four daughters: Ana (Rollins) Brown, of Tomball, Josie (Allan) Sampson, of New Braunfels, Irma Monica (Howard) Parsons, of Michigan, and Concepción (Paul) Froehlich, of Austin; three brothers, Fernando, Servando and Ernesto Peña; two sisters, Sister Maria Luisa Peña and Margarita Jackson, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with a Rosary to follow. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will follow at the Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Gilberto loved the Lord and was always an example of untiring Christian love. His family and friends will always remember his willingness to help those around him. His children wish to thank him and their mother for living and teaching them the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
In addition, the family wishes to thank the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) for the positive role they have played in the faith life of the family. Memorial donations can be made to them in lieu of flowers.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.