Gilberto Sanchez, 79, of Corpus Christi and formerly of Port Lavaca, was called to his heavenly home Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born May 17, 1941 in Kingsville to the late Domingo and Louisa Sanchez.
Gilberto was a loving, generous, hard working father with a helpful spirit. He was a dedicated Calhoun High School Sandcrab fan.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Evanjellina “Vangie” Figueroa; son, Kevin Sanchez; daughter, Gabrielle Sanchez; and grandson, Kaden; brother, Felipe Sanchez (Esther), of Victoria, and Robert Sanchez (Sally), of Glendale, Arizona; sisters, Consuelo “Connie” Guajardo (Jesus), Alicia Sanchez, Virginia Contreras (Jose), Gloria Howard and Rosario “Bonnie” Sanchez, all of Victoria.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Domingo “Danny” Sanchez Jr., and sisters, Maria “Mary” Barrera and Carmen “Carla” Lopez.
Gilberto’s wish was to be cremated with no funeral services held.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences, prayers and donations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.