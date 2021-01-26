Gladys Syma Hunt, 91, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. She was born Sept. 12, 1929 in Skidmore to the late John H. and Dora Henning Syma.
She retired from Alcoa after working for 38 years. She was a member of the Alcoa 25-Year Club. She was a loving mom and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Gladys is survived by her children, Sharon Holt and husband, Mark, Ron Hunt and John Hunt; grandchildren, Ronda Hunt and Steven Hunt and wife, Meaghan; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney M. Hunt; four sisters: Lucille Smith, Rose Smith, Florence Herzog and Patricia Lewallen; two brothers, John A. Syma and Lawrence A. Syma.
Visitation services were held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at Grace Funeral Chapel, in Port Lavaca with Rosary recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church. Burial followed at 3 p.m. at Sinton Cemetery in Sinton.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.