Glenda Gail Mathis, 77, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Glenda was born August 15th, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to the late G. Glenn and Noebell Dillinder Southern. She loved reading mystery novels.
She is survived by her seven cousins: Patrick H. Henley, of Seadrift, David H. Henley, of Beeville, Gilbert Henley (Anita), of Victoria, Jan Wilson (Johnny), of Refugio, Carol Niemann (Delbert), of Missouri City, Cynthia Campbell (Richard), of New Braunfels, and Patricia Sellers, of Dallas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, G. Glenn and Noebell Southern; and her brother, Thomas Neal Southern.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Seadrift Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel - Port Lavaca.
