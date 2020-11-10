Celebration of a wonderful life.
Gloria Jean Kretschmar Hill passed away June 8, 2020. She was born Nov. 11, 1942 to Sonny and Geneva Kretschmar at Nightingale Hospital in El Campo.
Gloria’s father joined the Navy and was deployed to the Pacific at the time of her birth. For the next three years she and her mother lived with her grandmother, Maggie Northcutt, which most of the family called “Mam”, in El Campo until her father was discharged in 1945. For those three formative years, she was surrounded by loving aunts and cousins who taught her the true meaning of family love and caring for one another.
In the spring of 1945, her father built them a fine new home at 220 Nueces Street in Port Lavaca, next to his parents, Gus and Addie Kretschmar, who immediately became “PopPop and Grandma”. Once again family love and caring for others flourished around her, shaping her wonderful life of loving and caring for others.
As she passed through her young life it was one adventure after another with one prevailing theme, the stories always included her family, grandparents or an elderly person in the neighborhood. In her early teens she began to attend the Port Lavaca Church of Christ where she was baptized and was instrumental in getting many others within the family and out side the family into the church.
Gloria attended grade school and high school in Port Lavaca. Her yearbooks reflected that she was well liked and respected by most everyone.
I met Gloria in the fall of 1960 and it was love at first sight. She was in her senior year at Calhoun County High School and I had just been discharged after three years in the Marine Corp. Work was hard to come by in Port Lavaca and I had to leave to find a job. We had been in love from the start and rather than being apart, we eloped in January 1961 to begin our life, love and marriage. For the next 60 years Gloria Jean Kretschmar Hill was my bride and the love of my life forever.
Our courtship period had consisted of going to church or sitting and talking about who and what we were and what we wanted in life, our beliefs and our relationship with God, our dreams and aspirations.
We both wanted a family and to that end we decided early on that I would be the breadwinner and that she would be a stay-at home mother. She did an excellent job and we raised three wonderful children. Each of them was a little different and all of them were independent thinkers. She was a great mother who always put our children first.
Gloria also wanted to be in social work or in service of others and firmly believed that God would put us where we could best serve. Little did she know where that would take us.
We spent the next 16 years in Corpus Christi where we attended Windsor Park Church of Christ and Gloria did what she did best, love and caring for others, while bringing a ton of love to our children, family and anyone that needed a hug or a hand up.
During that time, she taught Sunday school and did volunteer work at a senior citizens center called “The Hearth” which was very hard for her to give up a few years later. Every person she worked with and helped at “The Hearth” was very special to her.
In 1977, I went to work for an International construction company and Gloria found her calling in life. As we traveled from location to location in Indonesia, Africa, Algeria, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, and some very far away place’s called California and Florida. She and the ladies groups that always cropped up, found hospitals, children’s homes, battered women’s homes, homes for the elderly, Schools for the deaf and just people who needed help, and help they got along with that loving, caring, cheerful lady known to most as “Aunty Gloria”. Gloria was a woman who loved everyone she met and everyone she met loved her.
Along the way she finished High School, attended Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Wharton Junior College and Brevard Junior College in Cocoa, Florida.
She studied graph analysis, psychology, small business administration and computers, making the Dean’s List twice.
She started and ran a small business for two years in Bay City called “Paws and Claws” pet center.
In recent years we were often ask, how we made our marriage work and last so long? Gloria would share with them what she shared with me before we were married and a few times along life’s way. She would draw a small triangle. In the bottom two corners she put my name and her name. At the top she put God’s name. She would run her fingers up the sides of the triangle and say, “the closer you are to God, the closer you are to one another”. We grew to be very close.
The other commitments were to love each other more than ourselves and always help the other to be all they could be. We had a standing agreement that if anything seemed wrong between us, all either of us had to do was go to the other and say, “ let’s talk”, we did and it worked. Yes, Gloria was a very devout Christian lady.
I thank God every day for selecting me to be her “angel keeper”, the one to take care of her and share my love with his special angel. He truly blessed me with a most wonderful bride and life mate. I will love her forever.
Gloria took the evening flight to Heaven June 8, 2020 after a long struggle with multiple myeloma. Even in that, she was cheerful, helpful, and faithful to God and never complained.
Gloria is survived by myself, Tom Hill; our son, Tommy Hill; our two daughters, Christien Lehn and Kathy Wycoff; three sisters, Shirley Alderson, Linda Crowely and Dian Measell; eight grandchildren; nine great, grandchildren; and all those cousins, one of which was like a big sister for those first three years of her life and she loved her dearly, Darlene Pendleton.
Gloria, and someday I, will be laid to rest at the foot of her beloved grandparents, PopPop and Grandma Addie Kretschmar, in the Old Port Lavaca cemetery. Her life was an adventuresome journey and I am so glad she took me along for the ride.
Her great-grandparents were early immigrants to Texas from Germany and Ireland. She was proud of her heritage, her name, her family and of being from Port Lavaca. I know she is happy to be coming home for her final resting place. I will be proud to rest beside her.
Her ever-loving husband, Tom
