Gloria Mae (Strain) Mills passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born in Port O’Connor, to the late William Allen and Eunice Mae Strain.
On June 21, 1970 she married the love of her life, Jim Mills, and they recently celebrated their golden anniversary. Their love story was one of a kind and continued for 50 years. Family was everything to her; she was very active and involved in her daughter’s lives and then later in her grandchildren’s lives. Camping and floating down the river with her family was a yearly event that she enjoyed very much.
Gloria will be remembered by her sweet smile and her warm embrace and the way she made everyone feel like they were the most special person in the world. She will be remembered for the love she had for her friends and family and her easy going, carefree way she lived her life. She was always the last one to be at the table for meals, not just because she was a slow eater, which she was, but because she enjoyed the company and conversations so much she did not want them to end. Gloria was at the center of her big family and her love will always carry on in the hearts of her husband, siblings, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Mills; daughters, Debbie (Steve) Fisher, Tammy (Toby) Hlavinka and Gina (David) Hybner; sisters, Violet (Fred) Poncik, Linda (Craig) Strakos and Jeanette Gay; brother, Bob (Marsha) Strain; and brother-in-law, Ron Ohlinger; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbie Mills; brother, Bill Strain; sister, Shirley Ohlinger; and brother-in-law, Tom Gay.
Pallbearers were grandsons: Allen Nida, Scott Johnson, James Johnson, Byron Hlavinka, Nathan Hlavinka and Ryan Mitchell. Honorary pallbearer was Ann Wilson.
The family extends a special thanks to Kimberly, Diana, Mary Margaret and Mom’s special angel, Plechette, for their loving care and support.
Graveside services were at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Port Lavaca Cemetery. For the safety of our friends and family, masks are encouraged. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas.
