Gloria Marie Kabela Balajka, 80, of Port Lavaca, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Sept. 7, 2020. She was born June 10, 1940 in Victoria to Earnest and Bertha Garvel Kabela.
Gloria was retired from Alcoa and was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She loved spending time outdoors working in her flowerbeds or working with livestock. She was an avid deer hunter. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Rudellat (Jim); son, Michael Balajka (Teresa); sisters, Jeanette Culpepper, Patty Korczynski and Kathy Hodges (Harvey); brother, David Kabela (Tina); and grandchildren, Samantha Balajka, Michala Balajka-Blinka (Tyler), Peyton Rudellat, Morgan Rudellat and Gavin Balajka.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Joseph Balajka; parents; and nephew, Christopher Hodges.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial followed at Six Mile Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Rodney Korczynski, Stephen Korczynski, John Culpepper, Carson Kabela, Gavin Balajka, Tyler Blinka, Walker Canales and Thomas King. Honorary pallbearers were Darryl Culpepper and Lucus Kabela
The family would like to extend an immense thank you to her “3 amigas”, who she loved dearly. Mary Lou Ortiz, Norma Perales and Socorro Quintanilla wrapped Gloria in their loving arms as they cared for her and always made sure she was always having fun. They would also like to thank Elaine Holland for always singing to her and making her feel special.
Memorial donations may be made to Six Mile Cemetery Association or Our Lady of the Gulf Capital Campaign Fund.
