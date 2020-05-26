Gloria Saylor, 78, traded this earthly home for her eternal, heavenly home Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Port Lavaca, born Sept. 7, 1941 to Ralph and Lillie Tanner.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Allison Crabtree and husband, Doug Crabtree, of Vernon, and three grandsons and their families, including two great-granddaughters: John Crabtree, of Addison; Paul and Samantha Crabtree and daughter, Adelyn, of Mineola; and Luke and Lacey Crabtree and daughter, Laken, of Stanton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Ronnie Tanner (1976) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gloria was always very clear that she did not want a public service after she passed. She was cremated as per her wishes and her ashes will later be scattered off a mountaintop Big Bend National Park, a place she dearly enjoyed.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution in her name, please consider: Calhoun County Humane Society, c/o Janice Holliday, PO Box 1505, Port Lavaca, TX 77979, or Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust Ave, Victoria, TX 77901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.