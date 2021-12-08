Gregory “Greg” Orta III, 52, of Rio Rico, Santa Cruz, Ariz., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. He was born Oct. 28, 1969 in Port Lavaca to Gregory Orta Jr and Lanell Jones Orta, both of Port Lavaca.
Greg grew up in the Port Lavaca area and spent his years doing all the things he loved, fishing, hunting, camping and making lifelong memories with his family is what he lived for. He spent the later years of his life in Southern Arizona and built many friendships that became his family there.
If everyone’s life is a story, Greg was in the middle of a sentence, at the beginning of the best chapter. He spent his last years on Earth being the most giving, caring, and thankful “Popo Dude” there ever will be. He will be sorely missed and always loved by all who knew him, forever.
He is survived by his parents; daughter, Katlynn “Lil Babydoll” Orta (Hector), of Point Comfort; son, Devan “Pop” Orta (Gracie), of Port Lavaca; sisters, Jeannie Orta, and Cassandra Nilsen, both of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Madilynn Rose Venecia and grandfather, Gregory “Tha Dude” Orta.
Visitation will begin from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, with a prayer service to begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home in Victoria. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers are Devan Orta, Hector Venecia, Alec Castillo, Adrian Nilsen, Ruben Hinojosa and Jim Orta.
Honorary Pallbearers are Xzander Venecia, Lee Venecia, Forrest Venecia, Nolan Venecia, Isabella Orta, Miles Gregory Venecia, Jesus Lopez and Josue Lopez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.
