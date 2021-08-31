Hector S. Puente, 65, of Palacios passed away Aug. 22, 2021. He was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Brownsville to the late Jose Ismael Puente and Maria Luisa Sanchez Puente.
Hector Puente was a loving husband and father of four children. He loved to barbecue with the family and enjoyed making his grandchildren breakfast every Sunday morning. Hector began his work career as a welder in 2000. He was a very proficient welder and took much pride in his craft. He enjoyed sharing and teaching his welding skills with others. He was also an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He always proudly wore his fan gear. In 2016 when the Cubs won the World Series he was so happy he shed tears of joy. This year he was looking forward to Justin Fields taking the Bears all the way to the Super Bowl. “Da Bears!”
Hector’s passion and love for his family is a legacy that will carry on. His desire was for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to live a life better than his own. His work ethics and his desire to always progress in life was amazing and one of a kind. His passion will be carried on through his children and others he inspired.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa O. Puente; daughter, Rosaura Puente; sons, Hector Puente, Jr. (Liza), Martin Puente and Germain Puente (Noelani); sisters, Rosalinda Guerrero and Maria Ortega; brothers: Marco Antonio Puente, Juan Ramon Puente, Jose Ismael Puente, Jorge Gonzalez and Isabel Heriberto Gonzalez; grandchildren: Justyne Tilotta, Dominque Tilotta, Dominic Tilotta, Jr., Brooklyn Puente, Isaiah Puente, Isaac Puente, Audrey Puente, Jacob Puente and Zaid Puente; and great-grandchildren, Mason Seaman and Jaylen Galvan.
Visitation was at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Living Word Church. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. followed by interment at the Palacios Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jose Guerrero, Octavio Guerrero, Ramon Guerrero, Jason O’Connor, Jose Ortiz and Martin Ortiz.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home 361-972-2012.
