Helen Mary Lesikar Ibrom, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed peacefully away Oct. 1, in her sleep. She was born June 6, 1939 in Victoria County to Frank and Frances Lesikar.
She married Daniel Feb. 8, 1958 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She had fond memories of growing up on the farm and riding bikes with her sisters. She enjoyed teaching sewing and cross-stitch and singing Czech songs to her grandchildren. She found great joy in spending time with her great-grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughters, Debbie Abraham and Susie Verheijen (Jorma “Yoda”); sisters, Margaret Morish and Lorene Pustejovsky; grandchildren: Nicholas (Destiny), Christopher (Lacey), Amanda (Aaron), Michael, Jeremy (Raven), Bryan (Sheryl), Greg (Sylvia) and Danielle (Dustin); and great-grandchildren: Hailey, Korbyn, Dereck, Jarrod, Zaine, Ian, Reid, Kai, Owen, Bryson, Zachary, Elijah and Lela. Granny was anxiously awaiting the birth of Reyna in October 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Lesikar; son, Danny Ibrom; son-in-law, Ron Abraham; and granddaughter, Ashley Abraham.
A Mass service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. A Rosary was recited prior to the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be scheduled at a later date with a memorial Mass.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas, Christopher, Jeremy, Bryan, Greg, Dustin and Aaron.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all nursing and medical providers that have provided exceptional care to her.
