Henry Byrl Hearitige, 89, of Port Lavaca, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. He was born July 9, 1931 to the late James Bartlett (JB) and Mary Routh Hearitige.
Throughout his life, he worked as a construction engineer for many different companies and served in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Byrl is preceded in death by his wife; Gloria Van Briesen Hearitige; son, Lonn Paul Hearitige; sisters; Rachel, Ruth, Mae and Julie; and brothers: Perry, Jess, Oscar and Ben.
He is survived by his daughter; Valerie Hearitige; and sons, Randall Hearitige and Timothy Dale Hearitige and his wife, Tammy. Byrl also leaves behind six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom will cherish his memory.
No services will be held this time.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.