Hester Coffey Petrisky was born Nov. 17, 1920 in Chocolate Bayou to Malcolm Henderson and Burnetta Mae Armbrister Coffey.
At an early age her family moved to Alvin, where she attended both elementary and high school. After graduating from Alvin High School, she attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College pursing a degree in Education. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1942, and her Master’s Degree in 1946.
She holds a 50-year membership in the Alvin Rebekah Lodge #138.
Hester married Joseph Paul Petrisky of Texas City Aug. 10, 1946 in Houston. She taught both elementary and high school in Galveston and Brazoria counties. Hester started the Alvin Girls 13 and 14 Physical Education Program, now known as Alvin Jr. College. She finished her career teaching 27 years at Roosevelt Elementary School in Port Lavaca. Hester spent 37 years in education.
Hester was preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and Burnetta Coffey; husband, Joseph Paul Petrisky; son, Billy Joe Petrisky; brothers, Otis, Ennis, Clarence, and Leon Coffey; sisters, Bessie Schadler, Edna McCown, and Beatrice Coffey.
She is survived by her sons, Pat Petrisky, of Port Lavaca, Michael (Lisa) Petrisky, of Livingston, and Robert (Irene) Petrisky, of Schertz; daughter-in-law, Helen Petrisky, of Dallas; grandchildren, Stanley Petrisky, of Sugarland, Sarah (Justin) Hulin, of Segno, Patrick (Emily) Petrisky, of Port Lavaca, Stephanie (Grant) King, of Bryan, Mary (Clarence) Kainer, of Plano, Debbie (James) Lewis, of Cypress, Cathy (Scott) Assante, of Trophy Club; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and longtime friend Carolyn Phillips, of Port Lavaca.
Hester passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was 100 years old. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Social distancing and mask requirements will be in place. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens following the funeral services.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca, or the donor’s choice.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
