Howard Gallemore Hartzog Jr., nicknamed “Howdy” for his great-grandfather, W. H. “Howdy” Martin, passed from this earth Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the age of 76 years in El Dorado Hills, California. He was born Jan. 23, 1945 to Howard Gallemore Hartzog Sr. and his wife, Anna Paul Allen Hartzog, in Marlin, Texas, the childhood home of his mother.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Wedig Hartzog; two children, Anna Grace Hartzog Prestezog and Matthew Lea Hartzog; two grandchildren, Alexander “Xander” Jorgan Hartzog and Cooper Jaxon Hartzog, all of California; and his sister, Martha Ann Hartzog, of Austin.
For a complete obituary capturing the spirit of his life, see the Wednesday, Feb. 17, issue of Port Lavaca Wave.
