Ima Sanders Roberts, 88, of Port Lavaca, left to be with her Lord April 27, 2020. She was born Oct. 30, 1931 in Port Lavaca to Samuel and Lula Mae Sanders.
Ima’s life was focused on lovingly serving others, especially her family. She was a lover of people, faithfully serving at her church and supporting her children and their families. She was a passionate volunteer at the Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary, logging over 4,000 hours of service to the community there.
She is survived by her children; Janice Schneider, of Palacios, Jeannie Brasuell (Rick), of Morales, Judy Collier (James), of Needville, Randy Roberts (Sherry), of Port Lavaca, and Sandy Crenshaw (Tom), of Port Lavaca; brother, Norman Sanders, of Port Lavaca; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Spencer Roberts; parents; son-in-law, Russell Schneider; sisters, Dorothy Erlene Neyland, Merle Parencia and Jewel Mickle; and brother, Elbert Sanders.
A visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. They invite other family and friends that would like to view her service to go to Facebook under Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home’s page or use this web address https://www.facebook.com/Richardson-Colonial-Funeral-Home-114699735257472/ .
Pallbearers were her grandsons: Tommy McIntosh III, Russell McIntosh, Colin Marshall, Ricky Brasuell, Nathan Roberts and Trevor Crenshaw.
Memorial donations may be made to the Port Lavaca Church of Christ or the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
