Iris Lynn (Bonorden) Patterson, 96 of Port Lavaca, TX passed away peacefully surrounded by her family August 20, 2023. Iris Lynn was born in Port Lavaca July 20, 1927 to Arthur and Ella (Knipling) Bonorden, one of seven children, all raised on the family farm. She graduated University of Texas – Austin in 1947; she married Victor Patterson in 1950 who predeceased her in 2011. Iris Lynn was preceded in death by her brothers Arthur Jr. and Henry, and sister Ruth Ann. She was active in the First United Methodist Church and volunteered over 35 years at the Food Pantry.
Iris Lynn is survived by her five children: Vicki Lynn; Mark; Gary (Aaron); Ted (Jeanette); and Todd (Sheila); three grandchildren: Toni, Austin, and Tom; her sister Rosie, and her brothers Tom and Gene; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
