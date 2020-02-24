James Edwin Morgenroth, 70, of Seadrift, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born April 22, 1949 in Seadrift to the late Frank Sr. and Lucille Morgenroth.
After graduation from Calhoun High School in 1967, James enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country for three years. Following his service, he enjoyed a 30-plus-year career with Union Carbide/Dow. He could always be found outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, working on (not so) “necessary” projects around the house or riding up and down the bayfront in the golf cart with dogs and/or grandchildren in tote. James did everything in life with passion, including rooting on his favorite sports teams, arguing his latest theory, loving his wife and two children and most recently being the best “PaPa”, he could be to his 4 grandchildren.
James is survived by his wife, Vicky Morgenroth; daughter, Kristyn Koch and her husband, Stephen Koch; son, Shea Morgenroth and his wife, Jessy Morgenroth; and grandchildren, James and Stephen Koch and Quinn and Reese Morgenroth.
James was the youngest of seven siblings. He was preceded in death by sisters: Frances Ortiz, Irene Smith, Ida Ann Philips and Miggie Dierlam; brothers, Frank Morgenroth Jr. and Robert Morgenroth.
A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at First United Methodist Church in Seadrift with Pastor Cody Logan officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, PO Box 307, Seadrift, TX 77983.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at https://www.victoriamortuarycremationservices.com/listings.
Cremation Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.