James J. Brooks, loving husband, father and brother passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born July 31, 1948 in Victoria.
He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1966 and Texas State University in 1973. He started teaching at Pearland High School and spent the next 34 years there teaching wood shop, architecture and engineering. Many of his former students had careers in these fields because of his devotion to his students. On June 18, 1988 he married Lisa M. Gaus and they had one son, Joel.
Prior to his marriage, James was an avid traveler and especially loved spending summers in Mexico. He was a marathon runner and a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, and a lifelong fitness buff. James was a proud veteran of the Texas National Guard. After retirement he enjoyed walking his beloved dogs, kayaking, lifting weights, tubing the river in San Marcos and reading.
James is survived by his wife, Lisa; son Joel; his brother, Cecil Brooks; sister, Julie Champion (AJ); and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil, and his mother, Hallie.
Fondly known as “Brooks” to his friends, and Mr. Brooks to his students, he will be missed by all that loved and cared for him.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Friendswood Animal Advocates, P.O. Box 722, Friendswood, TX 77549 or a scholarship fund for a Pearland High School Vocational student. Scholarship memorial may be sent to Pearland High School Counseling Scholarship (James Brooks Scholarship in the memo), 3775 S. Main St, Pearland, TX 77581.
Condolences may be sent to the Brooks family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.