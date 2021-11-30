It is with a heavy heart, that we announce the passing of James “Randy” Whiteaker. He beat his long battle with cancer when he was called home at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. He was born Sept. 14, 1962.
If you knew Randy, you knew he could be a bit rough around the edges, but he was a big softy, never admitted out loud, of course, and he loved his children and grandchildren very much. He loved working with his hands, even up until the day he couldn’t work any longer. You could always find him tinkering with some sort of vehicle, machine, or electronic. His favorite past times were racing, fishing, and nearly anything outdoors, especially with Tyler and Alicia, and his fur babies.
Randy is survived by his two children, Tyler Whiteaker and Alicia Evans; grandchildren: Breann, Skyler, Raelee, Taylor, Payton, and Addison and brothers, Richard and Connie; several nieces and nephews.
A small family gathering will be held at a later date to help spread Randy’s ashes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.