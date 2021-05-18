James Thomas “Tommy” Stephens, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born Feb. 16, 1946 in Birmingham, Alabama to James Stephens Jr. and Frances Jo Harmon Stephens.
James was retired from GEMCO where he worked as a production manager. He enjoyed singing so much he had three bands. He enjoyed country and western music and idolized George Jones. He was a member of Hatch Bend Country Club where he loved to spend time playing golf.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Dicke; daughters, Chrysti Huddleston and Jennifer Leggett (Bubba); sons, John Thompson (Jennifer) and Glen Thompson (Teri); step-sons, Hank Dicke, Brandon Dicke and Charlie Davis; sister, Linda Johnson (Duke); eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, May 17, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial immediately followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery, officiated by family friend, Pastor Kerry Finley. A reception was held at Hatch Bend Country Club.
Serving as pallbearers were: James Brown, Donald McAfee, Jon Adame, Jim Schultz, David Evins, Jimmy Miller, Carl Crawford and John Pearce. Honorary pallbearers were David Cann and Jimmy Roberson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made in his honor to Crown Hospice, 1101 Salem Road #A, Victoria, Texas 77904. www.crownhospice.com.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
