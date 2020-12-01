After an almost two year struggle with cancer, Janet Wright Pratt, 56, of Palacios, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 19, 1964 in Gonzales to Robert and Cecilia Wright.
She married her husband of 28 years, Randy Pratt, in Floresville in 1992. Janet and her husband shared a love for stargazers and exchanged them for special occasions through their marriage. They were quickly blessed with their children Tyler and Taylor Pratt. Janet was a wonderful mother, who truly loved her family and was the rock that held them together. She had a love for the country and enjoyed listening to country music along with dancing the night away. Janet cherished spending time with her family out on the water, fishing or taking their dogs out to play in the bay. She had the biggest heart for rescuing animals of all types, and either finding them a home or growing her own family by adding some more fur babies to hers.
She was an active member of many animal foundations. Janet had an eye for creativity and could figure out how to make anything beautiful. From planting beautiful flowerbeds at her home or learning how to make gorgeous flower arrangements for family and friends. Janet was an amazing friend to many and cared deeply for anyone she became close with. She was a talented accountant for many years, and was great with computer programs from making paper programs to picture videos for her children’s years through school.
Janet was a strong independent woman through her life, but that true fighter spirit came out the last two years of her life. Janet fought the best fight against brain, lung, and lymph node cancer.
She is survived by her mother, Cecilia Lou Wright, of Gonzales; husband, Randy Pratt, of Palacios; daughter, Taylor Pratt, of Palacios; son, Tyler Pratt, of Palacios; brother, Don Wright, of Kenedy; nephew, Dustin Wright, of Goliad; and nieces, Kristen Wright Schuette, of Gonzales and Calleigh Jo Wright, of Kenedy; many great nephew and nieces; along with many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wright, and brother Kenneth Wright.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Humane Society in her name or flower arrangement. Condolences can be shared at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361--275-2343.
