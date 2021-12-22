Janice Elaine Baker, 74, passed from this earth, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A native of Austin, Janice was born Jan. 27, 1947 to the late, Frank and Nina Hart.
Janice married the love of her life, Donnel Lee Baker July 13, 1968. Janice and Donnel resided in Port O'Connor for 20 years before moving to Beeville in 1999. Janice loved taking care of all her beloved animals including her horses, Bat Jack and Harley. She was strong in her faith, and she loved to provide her family with fresh vegetables from her garden. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donnel Lee Baker; daughters, Audrey Huddleston and Melissa Lynch; her son-in-law’s who she loved as her own sons, in her words they were her boys, Jake Huddleston and Kenneth "Bucket" Lynch; along with nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with one on the way and many other loving family and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kenneth Dale and Gary Wayne Hart.
Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at Olivia Cemetery, at the intersection of Texas State Highway 35 and 172, about fourteen miles east of Port Lavaca, with Pastors Tim Stowe and Mike Bender officiating.
Pallbearers are Anthony Gonzales, Easton Gonzales, Ty Lynch, Isaiah Carrerra, Justin Lynch and Avery Huddleston.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
