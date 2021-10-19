Janice S. Critendon, 89, of Port Lavaca, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 16, after a short battle with cancer. She was born July 13,1932 in Timpson to the late Van J. and lla Mae Simmons.
Janice and her late husband, Carl Critendon Sr. started Critendon Drilling Service, Inc. in 1974 and it is still in operation today. In her younger years, her passion was deer hunting in Utah and New Mexico with her beloved husband and mother and dad. She loved the trail rides and showing cattle with her grandsons and the many 4-H and FFA activities they were involved in.
She is survived by her sons, Carl Jr. (Debra) and Van (Lori) Critendon; grandsons: Brandon (Kasi), Chad, Van Jr. and Tyler Critendon; great-grandchildren: Brantley (Kori) Bordovsky, Karly, Kaily, Riley and Livy Critendon and Kynslee Brown; and two great-great grandchildren, Bradley Sherrod and Kirby Jean Bordovsky.
She was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Ben Jean Lee..
Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Olivia-Port Alto Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Brandon, Chad, Van Jr. and Tyler Critendon, Brantley Bordovsky and Javier Perez. Honorary pallbearer was Ruben Vela.
The family extends a very special thank you to Betty Medlin, Erin, Michelle and the staff at Trinity Shores for the wonderful care and love shown to Janice during her stay there. They also extend a huge thank you to Dr. Ty Meyer and the staff of Hospice of South Texas for the care and compassion they showed her in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Shores of Port Lavaca, Hospice of South Texas, or donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
