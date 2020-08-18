Jason Torres, 41, of Austin and formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. He was born June 10, 1979 in Port Lavaca to George Torres Sr. and Maria O. Torres, of Port Lavaca.
Jason worked in the medical field in Austin.
He is survived by his daughter, Natalia Torres and her beloved, mother, Bernice Aguilar, of Port Lavaca; sisters, Mary Taylor, of Houston, Arlene Garcia, of Channelview, Michelle Cruz, of Port Lavaca, and Brenda Torres, of Corpus Christi; brothers, Robert J. Torres, of Port Lavaca, George Torres Jr., of Florida, and Alonzo Torres, of Port Lavaca. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Fr. Tommy Chen officiating. Burial will follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Erick Torres, Dwayne McCarty Jr. and Esteban Cruz.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
