Jason Wayne Mickle was born Jan. 1, 1978 in Port Arthur. His family moved to Port Lavaca when he was two years old. He received his GED and he was a welder. In 2006 He learned he had Crohn’s disease and for thirteen years he fought it. He passed Nov. 28, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, W. B. Mickle III; grandmother, Jewel Mickle; and his grandfather, Joe Jason King.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia King Mickle; daughter, Alexia Mickle, of Edna; companion Brandi Long; grandmother, Shirley Immel, of Nederland; uncle, Tony and his wife, Sharla King, of New Braunfels; and numerous cousins.
He was cremated and a private memorial was held for his family and dearest friends before he was laid to rest.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service 361-578-4646.
