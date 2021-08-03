Jesse J. Villarreal went to be with the Lord July 20, 2021 at the age of 55. He was born June 27, 1966 in Port Lavaca, to Miguel Villarreal Sr. and Olivia Partida Villarreal.
Jesse is survived by his father, Miguel Villarreal Sr.; brothers: Miguel Jr., Alfredo, Juan, Nicolas and Frank Villarreal; sisters, Patricia Hinojosa, Alice Gonzales and Frances Cepeda, and numerous other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and sisters, San Juanita Villarreal, Frances Villarreal and Maria Sandoval.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
