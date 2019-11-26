On Nov. 24, 2019, our loving father, Jesus “Jesse” Arredondo Sr. 91, passed away peacefully at his home to reunite with our beloved mother, Maria. He was born in Harlingen to the late Pedro and Delfina Arredondo.
He was a retired farmer who was forced to retire at the age of 80. He enjoyed his remaining years sitting in his favorite chair watching television and visiting with his compadres, friends, family members, and his children whom he was so proud of. He will be remembered by his good sense of humor, larger than life personality and strong family ethics.
Jesse leaves his legacy and memories to be cherish by his children: Rosa (Juan) Villarreal, Jesus (Rosemary) Arredondo Jr., Arturo Arredondo, Aurora (Jesus) Rodriguez, David (Mary) Arredondo, Frances Valdez, Roy (Rafie Martinez) Arredondo, Sylvia “Anni” (Dr. Joe Fox) Arredondo-Fox and Patricia “Trisha” (Mike Ramirez) Arredondo; younger brother, Narcisco Arredondo; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by most of his siblings and second wife, Eva.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Lady of Our Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow at The Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.