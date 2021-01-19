Jesus (Jesse) Caldera, 57, of Port Lavaca passed away Jan. 9, 2021 in Blanco after 14 months of battling cancer. He was born Jan. 15, 1963 in Port Lavaca to the late Manuel P. Caldera and Octavia Caldera.
Jesse’s love was his work. He was a true craftsman when it came to flooring. Jesse’s legacy was built behind his award winning customer service and quality work. Jesse had a faithful and loyal clientele base that was constantly calling needing his services.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Cassie Angerstein (Dustin); and his grandchildren, Brynlee Cathrine Asdahl, Fisher Morris Asdahl, Gracelyn Ella Asdahl; siblings, Joe P. Caldera (Shirley), Carlos Caldera (Martha), Gloria Caldera, Don Caldera, Mary Veach (Douglas), Manuel Caldera Jr., and Sally Anderson (Mike); several nieces and nephews.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents and sister, San Juanita (Janie) Caldera.
A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca with Fr. Tommy Chen. Interment followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed.
