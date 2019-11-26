Jesus M. Cortez, 85, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 22, 1934 in Guadalupito San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Longino Cortez and Lorenza Martinez Cortez.
He is survived by daughters: Ana Cortez, of Dallas, and Mary Jane Shields, of Dyerburg, Tennessee; sons, Jesse G. Cortez, of Port Lavaca, Rocque Cortez, of Victoria; sister, Sirila Rios Martinez; brothers, Jose Rios Martinez, Eliseo Rios Martinez, Secundino Rios Martinez, Antonio Rios Martinez, Martin Rios Martinez; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice G. Cortez; son, Larry Cortez; sisters, Maria Guerra Cortez and Leonor Rios Martinez.
Visitation began from 9-11 a.m. followed by a chapel service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial followed at Port Lavaca Cemetery in Port Lavaca.
Pallbearers were Jesse G. Cortez Jr., John Eric Cortez, Jackie Garcia, Terrance Garcia, Alfredo Rios and Martin Garcia. Honorary pallbearers were John Garcia Jr., four grandchildren of Jesse Cortez Jr.: Ian Barlow, Tom Shields, Logan Barlow and Wesley Blasingham. Special honorary pallbearers were D.A.V., D.A.V.A, and V.V. A.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, Texas, 361-575-32132.
