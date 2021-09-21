Jesusita “Susie” Mesa 93, of Helotes, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. She was born Sept. 7, 1928 in Falfurrias, the daughter of the late Jesus Perez and Antonia Leal Perez.
Susie grew up in Pharr and San Juan until she met and married the late Tomas Mesa Sr. in September of 1945. Susie was a homemaker while Tomas and their children were migrant workers until settling down in Port Lavaca in 1955. Port Lavaca became Susie’s home for over 49 years until in early 2004 when she moved to Victoria with her daughter Maria, where they lived together until health concerns prompted her relocation to Helotes in 2017.
Susie was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. Upon relocation to the San Antonio area, she worshiped with the MacArthur Park Church of Christ, as a shut-in. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Orphaned at the early age of two years, of both of her parents, Susie was raised by her grandmother, making her an even more loving and caring grandparent to all her grandchildren. She helped care for and raise multiple grandchildren. She will be remembered as a woman of great courage and strength.
Susie loved to share stories about difficult times the family had faced while on the open highway traveling from one job location to another. She also told accounts of extreme challenges caring for and raising 8 children while migrating across the span of the United Sates. Her life was a true testament to the power of perseverance and having a “never give up” attitude. Despite many hardships and hurdles including confronting death on multiple occasions, and losing 5 children before they reached the age of 1 – due to harsh working and living environments and illness, Susie never stopped searching for God. In 1964 at the age of 36, Susie and her husband Tomas obeyed the Gospel and were baptized into Christ. This started her journey to heaven. In her growth as a Christian, Susie’s eyes began to open as she came to value more and more her relationship with the Lord. She was a Disciple of Jesus. Susie came to recognize the value of God’s greatest blessings, to include the gift of a spiritual family. Over the years Susie came to understand and appreciate the fact that “real” family is what God provides, and it does not always share the same bloodline, nonetheless, their love, dedication, care, and concern are undeniable. She enjoyed spending time visiting and singing hymns with her family, and especially loved to tell how her favorite hymns reflected much of her own life. Susie leaves behind an example to her family of what it means to be “faithful unto death.”
Susie is survived by her sons: Romulo Mesa Sr. (Alice), of Port Lavaca, Tomas Mesa Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colo., Rodolfo Mesa, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Manuel Mesa (Rhonda), of Waco; and daughters Rose (Ray) Lawson, of Humble, and Mary “Gloria” Trevino, of Houston. Susie is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Her husband Tomas Mesa Sr., son, Jesse Mesa, and daughter, Maria Guadalupe Mesa preceded Susie in death.
Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, with a memorial service at noon officiated by Brother Manuel Suchil in the Hillcrest Chapel. You may join the family for the livestreaming of the service on our YouTube channel on the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVJ-_OOv6eXfc4Wh5SQ-NQ
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, for a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Victoria.
Pallbearers are: Romulo Mesa Jr., Mason Mesa, Rey Mesa, Keith Mesa, Tony Mesa, and Christian Mora-Mesa.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to: MacArthur Park church of Christ.
