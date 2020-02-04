Joe A. Martinez, 71, passed away Jan. 24, 2020. He was born March 29, 1948 to Antonia and Anselmo Martinez.
Joe graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1966. He was employed by the Nueces County Community Action Agency. He will always be remembered for his love, laughter, service to the community and his many accomplishments. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend.
His is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Penny Martinez; son, Joseph Martinez; daughter, Halee Brie Garza; siblings, Hortencia Portilla, Reynaldo (Edna) Reyes, Elvira (Roy) Villareal, Oralia (Victor) Arellano, Leo Reyes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace Almaguer, Jeff Almaguer, Gina Almaguer, Michelle (Mike) Aguas, Jay Almaguer; several nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ramona Balboa and Mary Garza; brothers, Joe Reyes and Jesse Reyes; mother-in-law, Sofia Almaguer; father-in-law, Joe Almaguer; brother-in-law, Jerry Almaguer; Faustina Reyes and Juan Reyes.
Visitation was held from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass was celebrated at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Corpus Christi Cathedral. Interment followed at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
